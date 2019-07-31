Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Its Holding; Keybank National Association Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $1.75 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 392,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 6.33 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 218.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 20,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.53M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century holds 165,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Summit Secs Group Inc Lc reported 7,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 8,303 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership owns 43,927 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 853 shares. Caxton LP owns 14,000 shares. Tci Wealth owns 796 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Srb stated it has 8,577 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 5,737 were reported by Montecito Bancorporation Trust. Scout Invs holds 716,560 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Inc accumulated 18,785 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 5,718 shares stake. Gamco Et Al reported 9,500 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 33 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 100,783 shares to 98,098 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,796 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc has 10,139 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 58,369 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division owns 295,898 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 28,324 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc reported 43,646 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 162,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 218,200 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation accumulated 2,744 shares. Prudential Public, Illinois-based fund reported 296,435 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 5.60M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 0.02% or 15,450 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,175 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 2.62% or 364,350 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 19,716 shares in its portfolio.

