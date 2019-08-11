Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose While Kensico Capital Management Increased Its Position; Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holder Honeywell International Has Cut Its Position by $414,960 as Share Price Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 567,186 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 34,215 shares to 300,340 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 30.85 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Presima holds 126,700 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). First Republic Inv Management Inc owns 22,913 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd invested 0.06% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 1.26% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 544,627 are held by Rothschild & Asset Us. 306 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership. M&T Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 8,585 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 974,531 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 9,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 37,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il accumulated 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 2,779 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Llc invested in 510 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 63.39 million shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 82,413 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability holds 859 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 50 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 687,978 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,643 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 94,441 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. M Securities Incorporated accumulated 8,961 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Element Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 145,204 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 4.29M shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $248.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.