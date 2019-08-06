Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lifted by $15.48 Million Its Stake; Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $33.81 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 12.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15M, down from 13.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 4.81 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 3.69M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dollar Stabilizes After Williams Inflames Rate Hopes – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Llc has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 9,304 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Johnson Gru invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 285,768 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 72,810 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 47,981 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 5.15M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.10M are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Tru Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10.71% or 1.39M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.88M shares. Kayne Anderson Cap LP reported 20.35M shares or 8.34% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank accumulated 239,351 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 1.9% stake. 18,943 are owned by Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBay Earnings: EBAY Stock Surges as Q2 Earnings, Revenue Strong – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When eBay Reports Earnings on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.