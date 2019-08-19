Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Upped by $77.30 Million Its Position; As Yandex Nv A (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose, Capital International Sarl Trimmed by $5.63 Million Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 165,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 400,051 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 565,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.19M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,400 shares to 840,600 shares, valued at $140.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46M shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.