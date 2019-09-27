Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Harber Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; First Hawaiian Bank Has Raised Middleby Corp/The (MIDD) Position by $520,965

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Middleby Corp/The (MIDD) by 90.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 8,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 4,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Middleby Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 86,912 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 2.76M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 168,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,018 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,510 shares to 33,827 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emc Corp (NYSE:VMW) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,405 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ).

