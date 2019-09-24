Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased by $3.59 Million Its Holding; Teradata (TDC) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Its Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 65,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 374,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, down from 440,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 883,990 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 92,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 469,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56M, down from 561,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 5.46 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.71M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.66 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

