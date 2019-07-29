Ebay (EBAY) Stake Has Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Market Valuation Declined, Dalton Investments Decreased Holding by $2.69 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 15,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 501,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 6.12 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 505,536 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 468,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

