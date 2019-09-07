Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Position by $15.48 Million; Archon Partners Stake In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Lifted

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

