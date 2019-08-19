Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Position by $851,000; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $86.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.12M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.65M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 859 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 400,446 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank has 12,362 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 465 shares. Baupost Grp Limited Liability Com Ma reported 29.29M shares. Ghp Invest reported 22,833 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 31,157 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 759,435 were accumulated by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 725,616 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,275 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.27% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 18,360 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 9.34 million shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 3.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Archrock, Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.