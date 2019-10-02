Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Ledyard National Bank Raised Stake; Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Has Increased by Provident Trust Co

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 53,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.81M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $184.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 3.08M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Management Ltd reported 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alley Comm Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,502 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ubs Asset Americas owns 3.50M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 29,045 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Weybosset Rech & Ltd Llc invested in 1,850 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 559 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 34,265 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.1% or 1,235 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Lc has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hallmark Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.11% or 107,452 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1,137 shares. Lateef Invest Mngmt LP has 1,981 shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Uber and Lyft Still Have Problems – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Accenture Puts a Number on the Digital Payment Industry’s Threat to Banks – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: In A League Of Its Own – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 1,222 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Family Capital Trust Com accumulated 39,622 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 23,520 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 7.59 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.11% or 652,364 shares. Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 0.09% or 19,391 shares. Moreover, Hills Natl Bank Co has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14,161 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.42% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 2.37M shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Com invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Peoples Service Corp holds 0.01% or 434 shares. Adirondack Tru Co reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 203,856 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 148,444 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shopify Buys 6 River, Threatens Amazonâ€™s Warehouse Tech Lead – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Us Qlty Lge Cap Etf by 12,443 shares to 100,162 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE) by 9,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,024 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).