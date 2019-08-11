Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Position

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 173,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1560.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 22,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,082 shares to 625,298 shares, valued at $63.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 138,150 shares to 201,350 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fd Cr (CRF) by 620,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

