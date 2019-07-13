Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Stake by $386,391 as Stock Value Rose; Hilton Capital Management Position in Sysco (SYY) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 173,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.15 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (Prn) (JQC) by 107,983 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 103,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,782 shares to 293,544 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

