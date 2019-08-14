Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Stake; As Firstenergy (FE) Market Value Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $1.09 Million

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 164.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 42,767 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 16,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 3.06 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Reaffirms Guidance and Growth Projections; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Decision Was Made by FirstEnergy Solutions Board; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY’S DAVIS-BESSE REACTOR RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING: NRC; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 14,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 167,304 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 182,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 6.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jersey Central Power & Light Supports Annual National Night Out Events in 10 New Jersey Communities – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,789 shares to 14,103 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,630 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 334 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 45,216 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Hanson Mcclain invested in 565 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 308,077 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 347,114 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Com holds 13 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 97,981 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mackenzie invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 95,605 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 11,950 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,772 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares to 24,070 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $441.12 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.