Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Swedbank Increased Holding; Appleton Partners Maintains Position in Csx Com (CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 6,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 43,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 36,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 4.38M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Swedbank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 14,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 228,879 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, up from 214,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 978 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 81,578 shares stake. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 13,730 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.15% or 997,213 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 10,184 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 20,030 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.42% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,947 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.62% or 12.94 million shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 54,772 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 702,476 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Nomura Asset Limited reported 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Royal London Asset owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 362,007 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 13,475 shares. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,588 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance stated it has 3.89M shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 4,026 shares to 705,216 shares, valued at $117.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercont Exchan (NYSE:ICE) by 81,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 312,171 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 72 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 133,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 280,921 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Field Main State Bank invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). South State invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Westpac Corporation reported 61,876 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 110,542 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 5,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 758 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 65,500 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 15,488 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bank invested in 5,027 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 6,430 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares to 38,695 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 16,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).