Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Holding by $4.94 Million as Share Value Rose; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,836 shares to 96,293 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,736 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 189,300 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 9.34 million shares. 216,247 were reported by Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Carlson Capital LP reported 465,855 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 391,221 shares. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.68% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 890,717 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 144,992 shares. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 88,279 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,377 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10.52 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 38,475 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 759 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.27M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 17,936 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.