Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Holding by $384,540; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake in Moodys (MCO) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 380,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, up from 370,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 7.25M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 25,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 79,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70 million, down from 105,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.73 million shares traded or 127.72% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Community College Of Philadelphia’s (PA) Rating To A3; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FINGRID OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 13/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says U.S. Tax Law Changes Are Credit Neutral For Residential Mortgage Loans, Positive For Non-Mortgage Consumer Loans; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Baa1 To Johnsonville, Sc; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ Cfr To B1 From Ba3 For Proposed Refinancing; Rates New Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 And Unsec Notes B3; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CARECENTRIX’S B1 RATINGS; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO ST; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pemex’s Aa3.Mx/Baa3 National And Global Scale Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Baa2 The Land Clearance For Redevelopment Authority Of The City Of St. Louis, Mo’s Nga Project Revenue Bonds; Outlook Revised To Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades $4.8 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Indymac Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust 2002-B

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,605 shares to 11,095 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,173 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Splurging On That Big Purchase – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Shopify Buys 6 River, Threatens Amazonâ€™s Warehouse Tech Lead – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,624 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. 5.80 million are owned by Aqr Mngmt. Roberts Glore And Company Incorporated Il holds 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 9,925 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 7,925 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.07% or 491,017 shares. Moreover, Sterling Management Lc has 0.74% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Inv House Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,825 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 157,990 shares. Connecticut-based Prospector Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.96% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 3.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12.06 million shares. Bogle Management Lp De reported 333,772 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. The Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 1.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 15,459 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 71,000 shares stake.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12,101 shares to 15,049 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 25,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.13 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.