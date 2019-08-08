Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Its Holding; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose, Interocean Capital Has Cut by $3.89 Million Its Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 2.54M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 91.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 65,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 6,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 72,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 461,816 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 5,795 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.05% or 55,452 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 265,211 shares. Hs Mngmt Prtn Ltd has invested 4.85% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.11% stake. Grandfield Dodd Lc reported 367,452 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M Hldg holds 0.08% or 8,961 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 4.15 million shares. Transamerica Fin Advsrs reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,459 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 96 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,537 shares to 214,456 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,234 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 156,415 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.21% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Private Tru Na owns 5,948 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 753,994 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 22,500 were reported by Denali Ltd Com. West Oak Capital Lc stated it has 12,462 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And owns 13,620 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 4,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp reported 9,034 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 723,511 shares. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.13% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Alpine Assocs Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.78% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $628.95 million for 10.82 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,616 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).