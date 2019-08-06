Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Holding; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose While Headinvest Decreased by $352,500 Its Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 275,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 285,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 7.58 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer Invsts Com Inc holds 1.16% or 313,800 shares in its portfolio. Diversified stated it has 47,726 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Burney Com invested in 0.07% or 30,286 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 125,323 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Optimum Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 92 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pictet Asset has 4.87M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 8.00 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 186,750 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 578,447 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 1.78M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Limited (NYSE:ABB) by 100,099 shares to 535,807 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.26 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

