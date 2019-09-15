Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Raised Its Holding by $4.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mak Capital One Has Cut Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $16.20 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 107,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.03 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 3.44M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.18M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 744,283 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors New York owns 209,105 shares. Old National Savings Bank In reported 22,904 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 132,195 were reported by Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,981 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 16,225 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,730 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0.6% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 8.01 million shares. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Comm Ca has 0.83% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.38% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability stated it has 235,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.67M shares stake. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,662 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt stated it has 5,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.86 million shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $35.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 114,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.53M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 103,179 shares. Venator Mngmt Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 216,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 288,235 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Mak One Limited Company holds 44.68% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 3.44 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 1,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 191,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsrs stated it has 102,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.15M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsam (London) has invested 0.08% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Comerica Savings Bank owns 43,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century holds 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 264,473 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 183,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2.01 million shares.