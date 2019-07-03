Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lifted Its Holding by $15.48 Million; Fedex (FDX) Stake Raised by Highlander Capital Management Llc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.81 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 4.01M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 4,600 shares to 12,662 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,791 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 28,567 shares. Cohen Steers Inc holds 484 shares. Duncker Streett & Company, Missouri-based fund reported 385 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,000 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 12,453 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 268 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,368 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 27,990 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,537 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Proshare Llc holds 29,087 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,323 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 97,665 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.06% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 15.05M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 75,448 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Icon Advisers Inc reported 401,265 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 9,820 were reported by Wesbanco State Bank. Bandera Partners Ltd Liability Company has 1.93% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 92,350 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Duncker Streett Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Washington Tru Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 167,304 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company reported 5,596 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,872 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 13,405 shares. Strs Ohio owns 478,636 shares.

