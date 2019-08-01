Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; A F L A C (AFL) Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $1.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.97 million shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 129,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 140,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 7.93 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 20.19 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphabet (GOOGL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

