Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Upped Its Holding; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Raised by $3.43 Million

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 3.55M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 143,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.56M, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49,376 shares to 469,059 shares, valued at $62.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,308 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 26,305 shares to 177,123 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,040 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.