Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Lifted Position; Mitchell Group Boosted Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $2.44 Million

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 170,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 565,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 394,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 10.64 million shares traded or 30.73% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLR) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 193,220 shares to 509,400 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,470 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,370 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,156 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 391,460 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Brant Point Inv Lc stated it has 0.24% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 259 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Advisory Rech holds 0.01% or 8,132 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 238,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 138,290 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 0% or 12,017 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc accumulated 629,703 shares. National Insurance Tx reported 0.21% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 810,419 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Mgmt Limited holds 137,500 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 250,943 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.08% or 326,836 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.01% or 368 shares. Cibc World Incorporated owns 107,471 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Institute For Wealth Lc stated it has 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sol Cap Mngmt owns 20,675 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 0.27% or 149,120 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Waverton Mngmt holds 18,400 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.81% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). North Star Mgmt invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 49,653 shares to 215,912 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 243,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,594 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.