Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Middleton & Co Decreased Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co invested in 7,801 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Argent Tru owns 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 48,531 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% or 287 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,429 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.51 million shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.28% or 11,835 shares. Wills Financial Group owns 2,506 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Middleton And Company Ma reported 0.46% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horan Advsrs Lc has 1,650 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 42,300 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.