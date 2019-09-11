Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 27,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 332,506 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, up from 305,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 3.78M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 3.42M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,962 were accumulated by Thomasville National Bank. Schwerin Boyle Management holds 0.6% or 60,000 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 2,999 shares. Burns J W Com Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,208 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 50,600 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 609,825 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 7,810 shares. Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% or 25,165 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 661,450 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 137,590 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Robecosam Ag owns 13,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 0.08% or 46,300 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12,970 shares to 329,751 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 14,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time for Microsoft to Spin Off Skype? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 565,664 are held by Korea Inv. Windward Capital Mgmt Co Ca has 170,944 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 1.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zeke Advsr Ltd reported 13,475 shares stake. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.87 million shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). North Star Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 46,822 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Montag A & Assocs Inc accumulated 0.02% or 6,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.11% or 1.46 million shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.