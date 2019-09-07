Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $77.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; K12 (LRN) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 271,167 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 203,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 241,898 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 29/05/2018 – Colorado Preparatory Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 1; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 15/05/2018 – New Mexico Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 45,400 shares to 727,938 shares, valued at $59.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 14,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,150 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 9,534 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 174,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 8,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 377 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 4,205 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 355,582 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Aperio Llc has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 14,469 shares. 377,345 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited. Hbk Investments LP holds 34,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.01% or 24,600 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 20,941 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $80.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Ltd Oh accumulated 1.39% or 612,050 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hs Partners Ltd Co stated it has 4.85% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 582,662 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 2,599 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Everett Harris And Ca has 33,601 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 1.00 million shares. Marathon Equity Ltd Llc holds 137,500 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 5.60M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 12,162 shares.

