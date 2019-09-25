Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $22.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Meristem Llp Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $945,276

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 586,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.71M, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 7.09 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 159.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 5,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 4.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.