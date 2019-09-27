Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Lowered Stake; Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Upped Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 586,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.71 million, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 6.16 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 144.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 1,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947,000, up from 801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $467.37. About 92,802 shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 26,201 shares to 11,946 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 12,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,258 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaller Gru Inc has invested 11.47% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 603,762 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,335 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bokf Na reported 2,374 shares. Victory Cap owns 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 30,533 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,297 shares. 1,828 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 20,254 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc stated it has 45,200 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 1.12M are held by Vanguard. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,241 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CACC – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance closes on $500M asset-backed financing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance: A Rare But Right Culture Toward Capital Allocation And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EBay Falls Midday After CEO Steps Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.44 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Mcf Advisors Llc holds 786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication owns 5,821 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12,878 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh invested in 1.51% or 612,050 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.02% or 7,725 shares. New York-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1,275 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 859 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrow reported 400 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 16,042 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 161,237 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.