Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.77 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 412,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,759 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 548,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 482,231 shares traded or 69.87% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has declined 6.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH)

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,670 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 155,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 6.12 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $19.41M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.42% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 90,283 shares to 708,779 shares, valued at $25.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 41,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Sonic Automotive’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sonic Automotive names David Bruton Smith to succeed B. Scott Smith as CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: SAH, CPRT, MGA Beat on Earnings, AN Lags Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SAH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teton has 0.1% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Strs Ohio invested in 44,900 shares. Citigroup accumulated 18,884 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 87,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 20,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Jefferies Financial Gp Inc reported 65,156 shares stake. First Advsr LP holds 43,986 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,644 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 136,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97,894 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 77,928 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,789 shares stake. 36,723 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mngmt Partners Ltd Liability Company has 3.87 million shares for 4.85% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 0.41% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 11,020 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company reported 176 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 770 shares. Olstein Cap LP invested in 1.17% or 191,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest reported 0.05% stake. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% or 14,927 shares. Diversified holds 0.09% or 47,726 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 16,042 shares stake. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 1.82M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,350 shares. 24,000 are held by Burns J W & Commerce. Parkside Bancshares Trust reported 0.01% stake. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management LP has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why eBay Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “eBay Has a New Plan to Take on Amazon – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, PayPal, eBay, Dropbox and Healthstream – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.