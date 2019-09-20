Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Menta Capital Has Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $371,700

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 47,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 3.40M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 1.65 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macau stocks can’t shake trade woes – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands Recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 4,658 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.08% or 7,403 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 455,147 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,287 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.15% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 219,902 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 201,437 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,393 shares. Brinker Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sumitomo Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 27,469 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,329 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Davenport & Com Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 721,644 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 35,475 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 16,477 shares to 3,380 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 67,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,739 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kemnay Advisory Incorporated holds 1,325 shares. 249,000 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 3,262 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 360,081 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,952 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 266,222 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Llc stated it has 299,227 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Com has 176,400 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Everence Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,716 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 8,248 shares. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 5,773 shares to 11,901 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd by 136,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.19 million for 19.82 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.