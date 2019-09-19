Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.85 Million; United Asset Strategies Cut Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $2.81 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77M, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 1.91 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 508,002 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.53M for 9.38 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: TAP shares against Molson Coors Brewing Company announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch Dealt Another Setback in Bud Light Super Bowl “Corn-troversy” – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Especially Under Current Conditions, Stay Far Away from Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 13,884 shares to 69,327 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Mngmt Inc invested 1.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Highstreet Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,785 shares. James Incorporated holds 143,586 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 20,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 36,720 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested in 17,842 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.18% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). First Personal Finance Services reported 0.26% stake. Lpl Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 9,261 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 453,109 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 4,484 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 550,163 shares. 7,237 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. 98 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,735 shares to 811,068 shares, valued at $112.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 87 were reported by Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 42,000 shares stake. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,662 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 101 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.02% or 5,176 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 37,091 shares. 1.03M were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Com. Accuvest Glob Advisors, California-based fund reported 10,267 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 133,115 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 5,821 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 698,874 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.