Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Bokf Raised Holding by $453,139; Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Sysco (SYY) Stake by $434,214 as Stock Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 12,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,958 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 78,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 657,219 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.88 million, down from 663,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.01M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 16.07M shares to 16.96 million shares, valued at $260.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 568,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Llc reported 7,574 shares. Security Trust invested in 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Australia-based Amp has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 90,876 are held by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited has 23,755 shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 1,175 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Com has invested 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 702,515 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 71,957 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.34% or 129,776 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 307 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $547.43 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sysco Buys California Food Distributors J & M, Imperio – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6,261 shares to 29,709 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,077 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will eBay Announce Major Changes With Its First-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Sustain Its Momentum? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Call Traders Jump on eBay Stock’s Breakout – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “eBay, Target Piggyback Off Amazon’s Prime Day Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advisors Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 9,820 were reported by Wesbanco Bancshares Inc. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 39,439 shares. 1.88 million are owned by Axa. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.07% or 16,677 shares. 14,880 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 75,448 shares. Moreover, Webster Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jnba Fincl holds 0% or 151 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 596,287 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Burt Wealth Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 50 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.62% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12.94M shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.15% or 20,870 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.