Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Baupost Group Lowered Holding by $200.46 Million; As Starbucks Co (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (SBUX) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,976 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 24.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953.77 million, down from 29.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84M shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares to 446,380 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 53,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 1 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,098 shares. Caprock Gp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cetera Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,730 shares. Qci Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,952 shares. Tdam Usa owns 19,821 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,496 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Asset Mngmt One invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 628,332 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Com. Ithaka Group Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.47% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Andra Ap owns 86,700 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.00 million shares to 13.00 million shares, valued at $589.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Com has 11.69M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Family Trust holds 0.63% or 39,622 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moors And Cabot invested in 7,925 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd accumulated 10,515 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.18% or 7.59M shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 6,699 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 20,923 shares stake. 214,434 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hm Payson & reported 3,488 shares. 9,620 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorp. Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 351,266 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.