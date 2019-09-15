Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position by $329,980 as Shares Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 427,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.95 million, up from 422,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 208,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.18 million, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 77,883 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $84.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 133,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 630,907 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $307.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 294,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

