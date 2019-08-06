Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Cut Stake; Alta Capital Management Upped Stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 539,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.93M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.29 million, down from 13.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 6.00M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.82. About 3.87M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 128,604 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.62% or 474,515 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Communications stated it has 77,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 1,853 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Citizens State Bank And Trust accumulated 0.42% or 26,573 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 6,110 shares. Lafayette Investments invested 1.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.67 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,786 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt has 0.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tctc Liability Company holds 3.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 409,078 shares. Asset Management Group has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 313,482 shares to 3,519 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 180,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.34% or 1.02 million shares. 18,357 were reported by Invest House Ltd Liability Com. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc has 0.47% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Nordea Inv has 1.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 0.76% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Da Davidson holds 75,738 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 651,674 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 164,787 shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp owns 3,275 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 35,857 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.20M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36,660 shares to 586,043 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).