Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $747,030; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Position by $2.41 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 439,035 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 29,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 316,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 345,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 117,880 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.26 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel invested in 0.5% or 249,804 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.24% or 3.89M shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glob Thematic Limited Liability Co holds 3.64% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.11M shares. Advisory Net Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,751 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 313,029 shares. Moreover, Mrj Capital has 2.62% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 117,575 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) owns 1.81% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5.28M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 561,892 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 26,156 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sg Americas Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 20,058 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 6.13M shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.