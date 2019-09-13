Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Davidson D A & Company Has Decreased by $398,112 Its Stake; Vontobel Asset Management Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Cut by $506,884

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 65,530 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 75,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. It is down 22.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.80 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 2.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 3.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kistler stated it has 953 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 203,193 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 266,593 were accumulated by Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Co. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 249,044 shares stake. 29,010 are owned by Zeke Capital Lc. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Winslow Cap Management Ltd invested in 5.67 million shares. Fire Group has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,210 are owned by Family Corporation. Sands Cap Management Limited Liability reported 7.29 million shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca holds 3,193 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,473 shares to 137,353 shares, valued at $62.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,837 shares to 152,196 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 21,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.