Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Holding; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Increased by Rivulet Capital Llc

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98M, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 796,521 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 2.91M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Limited reported 3,040 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada stated it has 3,262 shares. Da Davidson & holds 65,530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorp has 14,161 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,493 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 228,963 shares. Smead Capital Management holds 2.91% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.53M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.67M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 9,620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 25.55 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.03% or 33,343 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 772,100 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 20,994 shares to 208,771 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 11,128 shares. 90,239 are owned by Blair William Il. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru Incorporated (Ca) holds 139 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.07% or 8,619 shares. John G Ullman Associates stated it has 79,150 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. First Trust LP owns 634,814 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 449,290 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 3.90 million shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Meiji Yasuda Life has 2,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has 0.14% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Services Automobile Association invested in 179,537 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Comm holds 0.01% or 5,388 shares in its portfolio. 1,100 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 2,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.