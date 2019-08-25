Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose While Keybank National Association Has Boosted Holding by $782,883; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $777,000 as Stock Price Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 9,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 29,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 21,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 17,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,000 shares to 48,985 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 131,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,852 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3.68M shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.28% stake. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 39 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 15,464 shares. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 21,020 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd stated it has 2.29% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 400 are owned by Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation. Dupont Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,310 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.17% or 134,292 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 44,376 shares. Country Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Northpointe Cap Limited Co invested in 1.48% or 55,574 shares. Duncker Streett Commerce owns 249 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 96,637 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9,304 shares to 4,968 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 7,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 488,178 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 370 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Westpac Banking holds 265,211 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 109,795 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 362,007 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.53% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 114,827 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 391,528 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Matrix Asset Incorporated invested in 1.54% or 242,529 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 2,916 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tortoise Investment Management Limited has 50 shares.