Ebay (EBAY) Position Lifted by Harding Loevner Lp; American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $401,506 as Share Value Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 120,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.08 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares to 50,715 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

