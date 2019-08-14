Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Raised by $77.30 Million Its Holding; Kessler Investment Group Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $399,776

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 5.65M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 5,939 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maryland-based Park Circle Comm has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer National Ins Tx holds 1.46% or 267,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,063 shares. Toth Advisory owns 50,283 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 1.00 million shares. Cap Intll Sarl has 12,745 shares. Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3.03 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.02% or 89,030 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ing Groep Nv reported 14,880 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 596,287 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 154,813 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Century Companies has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Orrstown reported 245 shares stake. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 265,211 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Conning Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,640 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 3.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1.00 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 773,987 shares. 148 are held by Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oakworth Cap invested in 996 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares to 8.46 million shares, valued at $250.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).