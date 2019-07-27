Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Raised by $77.30 Million Its Holding; Charter Trust Company Has Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $489,888; Stock Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 49,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 765 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares to 8.46 million shares, valued at $250.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

