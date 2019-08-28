Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Lifted Position by $77.30 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Its Position by $1.22 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 238,513 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 16,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 149,074 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 132,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96.38. About 295,934 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 85,241 shares to 250,068 shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 93,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,121 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

