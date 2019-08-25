Ebay (EBAY) Holding Maintained by Seaward Management Limited Partnership; Biglari Capital Holds Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 32,991 shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.53 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 1,137 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 3,600 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Keybank Association Oh holds 38,475 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.45% or 250,943 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Communications Ltd has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 5,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 214,255 shares. Roberts Glore Il stated it has 0.23% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Argent Company reported 19,745 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prospector Ltd Liability holds 0.99% or 176,000 shares. Wright Ser reported 0.09% stake.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares to 229,357 shares, valued at $38.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,293 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 100 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Inc invested in 1.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 8,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 140,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Psagot House has 4,702 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 44,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Biglari owns 121,000 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 287,927 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Arrow Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 208,305 shares.