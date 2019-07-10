Ebay (EBAY) Holding Maintained by Rwc Asset Management Llp; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Stake in Chegg (CHGG) Trimmed by $129.79 Million as Stock Price Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 3.76M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.94 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86M worth of stock or 81,270 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 1.29M shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $79.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 267.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 10,921 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 379,033 shares stake. Barometer Capital has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Synovus reported 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cqs Cayman Lp has 89,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 17,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated invested in 1.16% or 459,625 shares. 11,585 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Llc. Panagora Asset Management invested in 403 shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp accumulated 436,411 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 289 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc accumulated 368 shares. 125,990 are held by Metropolitan Life Co New York. 94,087 were accumulated by J Goldman & Ltd Partnership. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 15,134 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 29.29M were reported by Baupost Group Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma. Moreover, Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.36 million shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 7,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 5,400 shares. 1,120 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Inv House Ltd Company reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 75,448 shares. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.87M shares or 4.85% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.42M shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.78 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

