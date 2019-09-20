Ebay (EBAY) Holding Maintained by Cacti Asset Management Llc; Cambiar Investors Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $8.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 67,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 432,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.39 million, down from 500,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 2.93M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77 million, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. It closed at $40.4 lastly. It is down 22.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,735 shares to 811,068 shares, valued at $112.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17,215 shares to 51,157 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 799,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.