Ebay (EBAY) Holding Held by Harber Asset Management Llc; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Cut by $345,800 Its Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 4,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares to 140,390 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

