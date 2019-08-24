Ebay (EBAY) Holding Has Boosted by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Decreased by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 24,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 51,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 2.44 million shares. 110,000 were accumulated by Moore Capital Mgmt L P. 6,744 are held by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.31% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 3,575 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1,077 shares. Symons Mngmt has 85,532 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co reported 5,450 shares stake. Verity Verity Llc invested in 3,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 95,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 3,372 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments Inc accumulated 50,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt has 61,326 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 43,976 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 71,300 shares to 214,086 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 10,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,400 shares to 840,600 shares, valued at $140.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.