Ebay (EBAY) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Upped Its Stake

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 4.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares to 410 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 531,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,179 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.