Ebay (EBAY) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Holding; United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Stake by $17.28 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 151,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 251,679 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, down from 403,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 1.29 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 5.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares to 57,719 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 15.38 million shares. Lsv Asset owns 3.01 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Company has 0.18% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ally Financial Inc holds 30,000 shares. Natl Pension invested in 1.13M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 478,636 shares. Fdx Inc has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 111,446 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,518 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). White Pine Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7,087 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. 873,773 are held by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 235,248 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 483,848 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 205,216 shares. M&T State Bank owns 14,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 41,200 shares. Penn Mngmt Incorporated holds 4,389 shares. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 27,408 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 20,975 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,405 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 11,835 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,215 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star holds 155 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co invested in 631,675 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 397,100 shares to 980,400 shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).